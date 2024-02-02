Pinellas County School System Upgrades Safety Maps

Each year, school emergencies plague the nation’s schools. As of Dec. 31, 2023, EducationWeek tracked 182 school shooting incidents (and has since 2018). In 2023, they counted 38. Education Week defines a school shooting as an incident, “in which at least one person other than the individual firing the weapon is injured by gunfire on school property when school is in session or during a school-sponsored event.” While this isn’t the only emergency that threatens schools, it is one of the most prominent. Because of this, all Pinellas County schools will get an upgrade when it comes to safety.

Pinellas County partnered with Critical Response Group (CRG) to improve the mapping system of all schools and government buildings. Alex Carney, the co-founder of CRG, used his expertise to make this happen. As a former special operator for the Marine Corps, he learned a mapping technique used to infiltrate buildings overseas. When he adapted it to domestic buildings, he developed a step-by-step process on how these gridded reference graphics (GRG) come together.

Pinellas County School Safety Maps

First, Carney and his crew walk through each building, making sure to note everything from a window to an AED. Once they have an image of the inside, they draw up a map, and rotate it north, then place a grid on it.

“We’re just getting more information about some of these tragedies across the country,” said Carney. “The Uvalde floor plans were inaccurate. The Sandy Hook floor plans weren’t accessible to the Connecticut State Police. I don’t think I’ve seen a school blueprint that was completely accurate.”

Carney referenced a recent report from the Department of Justice going over the issues in Uvalde. On page 80 of the report, it stated that a lieutenant provided responders with a, “basic map [that] does not include features of the buildings and rooms, such as windows, closets, or the doors that connect classrooms from within their interiors.”

Additionally the report referenced another map, which does not include the doors that connect the classrooms. Along with these issues, Carney stressed the importance of using the terms the school uses to describe these areas.

“Let’s say you have a hallway that everyone calls the athletic wing,” said Carney. “What if someone calls 911 and says they’re in the athletic wing? If you don’t have that information on the map, then it’s harder to communicate.”

Why Now?

This initiative comes as a part of Florida House Bill 301. This bill requires counties across Florida to do exactly what Pinellas County is — find a vendor who can update these maps. A key part of this bill is the requirement that the maps be available for and adaptable to the software that local law enforcement uses. According to Carney, that was a key issue in Sandy Hook. Luckily for the County, the bill also includes grant funding to pay for these services.

“School safety is expensive,” said Carney. “If you’re going to mandate something like this, funding is important. It’s simple though, the question trying to solve is ‘How can you make it easy for someone to navigate?’ It’s what I did in the marines and it’s what I’m doing here.”

