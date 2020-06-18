Pinellas County Schools Seeks Feedback

Do you have a kid in the Pinellas County School System? They want to hear from you!

As Pinellas County Schools looks to develop plans for reopening in the coming school year, they are looking for feedback from parents and guardians about how best to proceed, and what support families may need when schools reopen.

“The district will continue to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and collaborate with medical professionals to ensure the safety of all students, families and staff,” read a statement from the school system dated June 15, 2020.

They are asking families to take a short online survey to get more information. The deadline for input is currently 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020.