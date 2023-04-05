Pinellas County students can watch Ruby Bridges after all.

On April 3, Pinellas County Schools released a statement regarding the film Ruby Bridges at North Shore Elementary School. Here’s what it said:

“The School-Based Review Committee at North Shore Elementary School met this afternoon in response to a parent’s formal objection to the showing of the film Ruby Bridges as outlined within district Policy 2510-Instructional Materials, Including Textbooks.

“In preparation for this meeting, every member of the committee viewed the film, reviewed the objection form, and was provided with District Policy and professional review materials.

“The committee heard from the teachers that utilized the movie and a district content specialist. Although the complainant was invited to speak to the committee, they did not attend.”

What’s the Plan?

“After careful consideration and discussion, the committee, made up of three teachers, two parents, two community members and a library media technology specialist who served as the committee chairperson voted to continue the use of the film with no additional parameters except those already in place for the showing of PG movies.

“The committee considered factors such as including grade-level appropriateness, the educational value of the materials shown to the students, and parental permission requirements.”

According to the statement, PCSB will post the committee report on its Library Media Technology web page.

The statement closed with this:

“Pinellas County Schools encourages and welcomes diverse views in an effort to support public education and student success.”

Read more about the Weekly Challenger’s stance. In our Mar. 30 print edition, The Gabber Newspaper ran a copy of that Goliath Davis’ op-ed.