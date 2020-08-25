Pinellas County Students Return to the Classroom

On Monday, August 24, Pinellas County Schools opened their doors to students for the first time since they shut down in March due to the pandemic.

PCS offered parents three options for their children to return to school. If parents and students were uncomfortable returning to face-to-face instruction, PCS offered two online options.

Almost 60 percent of school-aged children in Pinellas County were enrolled in the traditional, face-to-face learning option this school year, according to figures from the school board.

“We’re nervous about him going to school,” said parent Felana Bernat as she picked up her son from his first day of kindergarten. “Well, we’re nervous, we’re excited, we’re kind of just all over the place.”

Bernat’s son Dylan, 5, attended his first day of public school at Gulfport Elementary. During dismissal he seemed happy and unscathed by the experience.

“I had fun,” exclaimed Dylan as he ran towards his mom for an end-of-the-school-day hug.

To read more about PCS safety protocols, visit pcsb.org.