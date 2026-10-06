Pinellas County Waives Tire Fees Through Oct. 30 to Fight Dengue

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Pinellas County residents can get rid of up to four old tires for free through Oct. 30 as the county works to slow the spread of dengue fever.

Pinellas County Solid Waste stopped charging its residential tire disposal fee on Sept. 28, according to a county press release. County leaders want people to clear out old tires because they give mosquitoes a place to breed. People have caught dengue fever locally across the Tampa Bay area, and the county is now under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Tires left outside catch rainwater. That standing water can turn into a breeding site “for thousands of mosquitoes over a single season,” the county said in its press release.

“Removing unwanted tires and other sources of standing water helps reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, including dengue fever,” the press release stated.

How To Drop Off Tires

Residents can drop off tires at the Solid Waste Disposal Complex, 3095 114th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Each tire can measure no more than 36 inches across. Residents must keep the tires separate from other trash, but they can leave the rims on. Workers will ask for a valid driver’s license to prove the person lives in Pinellas County.

The free drop-off is only for residents. Businesses still must pay. They can find tire disposal fees at Pinellas.gov/SWfees.

The disposal complex opens Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must wear closed-toe shoes. Residents can find more details on hours and safety rules at Pinellas.gov/SWhours.

Pinellas County Mosquito Control has also stepped up its surveillance, inspections and treatments, the county said.

Residents can learn how to protect themselves from dengue fever at Pinellas.gov/mosquito and on the Florida Department of Health’s website at floridahealth.gov/dengue.

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