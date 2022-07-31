Before Tash Elwyn served on the Pinellas Education Foundation board, he was a financial advisor trainee on Wall Street in 1993. He worked his way up to CEO and President of Raymond James & Associates, and serves on a number of other boards in St. Petersburg.

On July 1, after seven years as a board member, Elwyn was appointed Chair of the Pinellas Education Foundation’s Board of Directors

“What gets me out of bed in the morning is the opportunity we have to make a difference in people’s lives,” Elwyn told The Gabber. “The Pinellas Education Foundation is committed to accelerating students’ success and for some students, that scholarship or mentor makes the difference in the trajectory of their lives, changing outcomes for their families forever.”

The new title means Elwyn will lead more than 30 Foundation leaders to ensure that Pinellas students have the programs and resources to succeed. He succeeds Charles M. Harris, a litigator at Trenam Law.

Elwyn’s new role is a cause close to Elwyn’s heart. He and his wife Emily live in St. Petersburg; they have two children.

“The Pinellas Education Foundation and its mission are perfectly aligned with my own passions,” Elwyn said. “Among the things I value most about the Foundation are its student scholarship programs and opportunities to support teachers’ innovation in the classroom through programs like Fund a Classroom.”