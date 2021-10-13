Pinellas Grant Aims to Treat Opioid Overdoses

“From 2016 to 2020, Pinellas County 911 transports of suspected overdoses increased by nearly 331 percent, and 911 transports with Naloxone administered increased by 56 percent,” according to a county press release. “Calls to 911 for suspected overdoses appear concentrated in several zip codes…Those trends have continued in 2021.”

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners approved a $2 million federal grant to help reduce opioid-related deaths and get people effective addiction treatment on Tuesday, October 12.

Pinellas County Human Services partnered with Safety and Emergency Services for the First Responders – Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (FR-CARA) Program to provide more access to Naloxone, a drug that counteracts opioid overdoses, increase training for Naloxone and expand a Quick Response Team (QRT) pilot program. The FR-CARA grant adds to the current county program to fight opioid addiction in the community.

People who have overdosed and been revived by EMS can also consent to QRT wellness checks as part of the program; QRT will also work to engage people in community treatment in outreach efforts up to 90 days after their overdose. The county plans to collect data from these incidents and outreach efforts to better inform the program.

The grant, awarded from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will last four years.

More from the county at pinellascounty.org. Find more information on substance abuse services, as well as family and mental health services here.

Like this: Like Loading...