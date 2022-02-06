Pinellas Park Band Teacher Charged w/ Sex Crimes

Police arrested a band teacher on sexual battery charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student while working at Pinellas Park Middle School.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Kyle Handfield, 32, Feb. 5 on three counts of sexual battery related to the alleged relationship with a student in 2017 and 2018.

While Handfield most recently taught as band director at Fivay High School in Pasco County. He was previously band director at Pinellas Park Middle. He was also previously assistant band director at Hollins High School in St. Petersburg.

According to police, Handfield alleged allegedly began to communicate with a 14-year-old student via social media who alleges “Handfield engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with her while she was a student at Pinellas Park Middle School.”

PCSO said the investigation began Jan. 7.

Handfield was a teacher at Pinellas Park Middle School from March 2015 until August 2020. Handfield has worked for Pasco County Schools at the Hudson high school since August 2020, according to police.

Detectives said Saturday they not aware of any additional alleged victims.

