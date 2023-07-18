The City of Pinellas Park closed the dog park areas at Freedom Lake Park on July 17; the closure runs through July 31.

Located near 49th Street North and U.S. 19., Freedom Lake has two adjacent dog park areas. One park is for larger dogs; that one has 22,556 square feet. The other park is for smaller dogs — a 9,790-square-foot space.

Dog Park Revamp

“An irrigation system will be installed both inside and outside of the dog park area and there will be new sod installed as well as a new chain link fencing will be placed around the small dog park and repairs to damaged fence posts will be done,” Pinellas Park’s Public Works Administrator Keith Sabiel Jr. said.

Sabiel said the lack of rain, dry conditions, and overall use of the dog parks prompted the City to install the new irrigation and sod.

The City plans to install new concrete walkways from the two dog park entrances to dog water fountains in each area.

Improvements & Costs

The dog park closure should last two weeks. However, that could change based on weather, rainfall, and how long it takes new sod to take root.

“During the two-week shutdown, we anticipate completing the concrete and irrigation install. After that is complete, we will shutdown a portion of each dog park temporarily for the sod installation. Once the sod is rooted, we will open dog parks in their entirety,” Sabiel said.

The City estimates to spend $31,250 on the project.

Municipal workers will install the sod, irrigation, and concrete integration. Pinellas Park acquired fencing from Smith Fence.

Sabiel said Pinellas Park received some calls about conditions of the fence and sandy areas at the dog park. The City completed repairs to the fence earlier this year.

City workers removed water bowls, chairs, and other items brought to the park areas by dog owners, citing safety and public health concerns.

