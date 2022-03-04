Pinellas Park Hostages Released, Shooter Dead

A standoff situation in Pinellas Park on Wednesday, Mar. 2 ended with three hostages released but the captor dead by his own hand when a police SWAT team entered an apartment at near 45th Street and 76th Avenue North, according to Pinellas Park Police.

Police responded to the apartment near Park Boulevard and 49th Street after receiving a 911 call that someone abruptly disconnected at 10:10 a.m.

Someone fired a shot from the apartment when officers arrived; the bullet struck a vehicle. Because of that, police evacuated neighbors and deployed the SWAT team.

The man held hostages in the apartment: two girls and a woman, according to police. He released the girls released shortly after noon and let the woman go at 3:19 p.m., according to police.

At 4:05 p.m., the SWAT team tried to enter the residence and heard multiple shots.

Police say they found the man dead from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police have not disclosed the ages or names of hostages; nor have they released the man’s name.