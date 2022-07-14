Pinellas Park Man Accused of Breaking Baby’s Ribs

A Pinellas Park man is charged with allegedly abusing and breaking the ribs of a three-month-old baby.

Pinellas Park police arrested Anthony Mazzola, 20, on Tuesday after child protection investigators responded to a local hospital after the infant arrived with six fractured ribs.

The incident occurred Monday at a private residence in Pinellas Park, according to police.

Pinellas Park Police Department detectives said Mazzola “was in the care and custody of the infant when the injuries occurred.”

The baby, who has not been identified, “remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries,” according PPPD.

Mazallo was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.