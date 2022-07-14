Pinellas Park Man Accused of Breaking Baby’s Ribs

by

A dark-haired man in an orange top
Pinellas Park police have charged Anthony Mazzalo with breaking a baby’s ribs.
Pinellas Park Police Department

A Pinellas Park man is charged with allegedly abusing and breaking the ribs of a three-month-old baby.

Pinellas Park police arrested Anthony Mazzola, 20, on Tuesday after child protection investigators responded to a local hospital after the infant arrived with six fractured ribs.

The incident occurred Monday at a private residence in Pinellas Park, according to police.

Pinellas Park Police Department detectives said Mazzola “was in the care and custody of the infant when the injuries occurred.”

The baby, who has not been identified, “remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries,” according PPPD.

Mazallo was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper