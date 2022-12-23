Pinellas Park Man Arrested for Stabbing

A Pinellas Park man has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after allegedly attacking a man at his home after an argument about remittance payments to Vietnam.

Pinellas Park police said Van Vui Duong, 56, stabbed another man at his residence in 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 21, just before 7:45 p.m.

According to an incident report from the Pinellas Park Police Department, Duong was upset with a man visiting his home and accused him of lying about sending money to Vietnam during a conversation in the residence’s Florida room.

Police said Duong asked the man to leave but then he grabbed a knife from a table and stabbed the man multiple times — including in the lip and chest. The victim, who has not been named by police, said Duong attacked him multiple times as he tried to leave the house.

The men were both “consuming alcoholic beverages” and the victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to PPPD.