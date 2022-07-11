A Pinellas Park man faces first-degree murder and multiple drug charges after a man overdosed on fentanyl and died at the Home Depot Store on Park Boulevard in March.

Pinellas Park police say Steven Eberhart sold the fatal fentanyl to Brian Wilson, 32 of North Port, who died March 7 at the home improvement store.

Police arrested Eberhart, 27, on July 6 after an investigation that included fentanyl purchases by undercover detectives.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is linked to a rise in fatal overdose in Florida and across the country.

The drug is often produced in China and shipped into the U.S. via Mexican drug cartels. Fentanyl is increasingly mixed with other drugs including cocaine, heroin, and counterfeit pain pills.

Police, including a Pinellas Park SWAT team, raided Eberhart’s apartment near Gandy Boulevard and U.S. 19 and arrested him.

Cops said they discovered “a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and two firearms from the apartment. One of the firearms located had been reported stolen out of the Largo Police Department in 2018,” according to a release by the Pinellas Park Police Department, who said they seized 59 grams of fentanyl.

Eberhart faces a murder charge in Wilson’s death as well as various drug charges, totaling 14 different charges. He awaits trial at the Pinellas County Jail. He has four prior arrests.

St. Petersburg Police arrested Eberhart on his first drug-related charge in 2014. They arrested him for misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. He was 19.

Three years later, shortly before his 22nd birthday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him for driving without a license, for possession of marijuana, and for possession of heroin with intent to sell. In 2020, they arrested him for failure to appear in court.

In November, PCSO arrested him again, this time for selling crack and fentanyl.

For all these charges, Eberhart bonded out of jail and served no time.

The judge did not set bail for the first-degree murder charge.