A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man died when his motorcycle lost control on an Interstate 275 overpass and crashed into a concrete barrier before landing on the ground below. The man died from the injuries suffered in the April 17 crash on the northbound I-275 entrance ramp at 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

“The motorcycle traveled to the outside shoulder, collided with and traveled over the concrete barrier wall before falling to the ground below the overpass,” the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The accident occurred at approximately 6:06 p.m, according to FHP.

FHP has not yet released the man’s name.