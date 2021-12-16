Police are searching for a nurse accused of engaging in a sexual act with a 69-year-old patient at a Pinellas Park nursing home.

Pinellas Park Police say William Cease, 63, is wanted for a sexual battery charge after another employee at The Care Center of Pinellas Park allegedly found him “in a state of undress inappropriately touching the victim, a vulnerable adult.”

Cease has been a licensed practical nurse (LPN) with the nursing home on 49th Street North near 86th Avenue North since 2019, according to police.

Investigators are looking for Cease as well as for potential additional victims.