Pinellas Park PD Charges Man with Murder by Statue

A dispute over an abandoned home in Pinellas Park resulted in murder, according to police.

Pinellas Park police arrested a 31-year-old-man on first-degree murder charges for the death of another man found inside an abandoned home Park Boulevard near 60th Street.

The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested Miguel Alejandro Haisten, 31 of St. Petersburg, on July 15, in the death of Joseph Alan Maiden, 65.

Maiden died from blunt force trauma, according to police, who say both men were homeless and battling over use of the abandoned home.

Police detectives said Haisten attacked and killed Maiden around 11 a.m. on July 13.

Haisten allegedly used a “large plaster cast yard statue” to break into the Pinellas Park home and bludgeoned Maiden to death with the same statue.

Haisten is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.