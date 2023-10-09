Woman Killed Crossing 49th Street in Pinellas Park

A woman died after a car struck her while crossing 49th Street in Pinellas Park on the night of Oct. 3.

According to Pinellas Park Police Department, Donna Yarish, 66, was crossing 49th Street North near 94th Avenue North slightly before 10:30 p.m. A silver Chevrolet, driven by James Cramer, hit her.

“The pedestrian, Donna Yarish, appeared to be crossing 49th Street North, west to east, outside of the crosswalk. While in the center lane, Yarish was struck with the front of Cramer’s vehicle,” Pinellas Park Police Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders took Yarish to a local hospital where they pronounced her dead. Police said Cramer, 49, remained on the scene. There will be no criminal charges from the fatal accident.

Pedestrian Safety

This year, Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles reported 6,860 pedestrian-related car crashes with 513 deaths from those incidents.

In Pinellas County, the state agency reported 349 car accidents involving pedestrians, with 28 deaths.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Florida officials note a rise in overall accidents with 9,569 pedestrian-involved wrecks in 2021 and 10,013 last year.

Director of the Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gary Howze II urged pedestrians to “always to remain alert and never assume a driver sees you.”

“Motorists should not engage in dangerous driving choices that endanger vulnerable road users such as texting or distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding,” Howze said.

