Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Haworth is retiring affter 33 years with the department — including serving as chief since 2015.

Haworth’s last day will be June 30, the city announced.

Haworth began his tenure with PPPD in 1990 as patrol officer. He has served as a sergeant, detective, captain, and assistant chief.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pinellas Park as their police chief,” Haworth said. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the department will continue to serve the community with dedication and excellence.”

Successor Named

Pinellas Park City Manager Bart Diebold named Captain Adam Geissenberger as the next chief of police. The city announced the choice on March 3.

“Chief Haworth has made a lasting impact on the Pinellas Park Police Department and the community,” Diebold said in a statement. “His commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety, as well as his advocacy for the men and women of the department, is an absolute testament to his outstanding leadership.”

Geissenberger has been with the Pinellas Park force since 2012. Diebold voiced confidence in the new chief for the city of 53,200 with significant populations of seniors and immigrants.

“I have complete confidence in Captain Adam Geissenberger to take the reins and lead our organization forward,” said Diebold. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I have no doubt he will continue to drive our success with his vision and determination.”