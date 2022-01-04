Pinellas Park Police Make Arrest in October Crash

Pinellas Park police have arrested a St. Petersburg man in connection with an October crash that killed a woman and seriously injured a man on a motorcycle.

Eric Lavghun Dennis, 30, faces vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and reckless driving charges.

The crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 14 near 62nd Street North and 55th Street North.

Kelly Riley, 34, of Largo, died in the crash. Gail Hall, 39 of Pinellas Park, was seriously injured.

Dennis also allegedly crashed his 2020 Chevrolet Camaro into the front of the Our Lady of Good Hope Church.

According to police, Dennis was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the rear of a motorcycle driven by Hall with Riley as a passenger.

“As a result of the collision, both Gail Hall and Kelly Riley were ejected from the motorcycle. The Camaro continued to travel and crashed through the front of Our Lady of Good Hope Church, causing significant damage. Kelly Riley was pronounced deceased at a local

hospital, and Gail Hall received severe injuries from the crash.”

Dennis fled the scene, according to police.

Police arrested Dennis Jan. 3.