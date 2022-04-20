Pinellas Park Police Office Shot at Domestic Call

A Pinellas Park police officer exchanged gunfire Tuesday night (April 19) with a suspect at the Circle K gas station at 49th Street North and Ulmerton Road. The shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m., according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Pinellas Park police officer Jacob Derr responded to a domestic disturbance at the Circle K between Calvin Laroy Sinclair Brockington Jr,. 24, and a woman. The woman locked herself in the gas station’s bathroom after Brockington threatened her, police report.

According to police, Brockington shot the officer in the right bicep in the Circle K parking lot. Derr returned gunfire but did not strike the suspect, who then allegedly carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and fled eastbound on Ulmerton Road. He drove south on Interstate 275 and, with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department, police arrested him near 22nd Avenue South and Dr. MLK Jr. Street.

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police say.