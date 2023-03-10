The city of Pinellas Park is looking for construction and development bidders for a new $22.5 million youth sports complex.

The city will soon issue a request for quotes for the project located on 39 acres on 66th Avenue North, west of U.S. 19., according to a statement issued March 3.

“The vision is to provide a state-of-the-art, centrally located youth sports complex that will have a regional impact to young Pinellas County residents while offering premium athletic opportunities to underserved and underprivileged youth,” the city said in a statement.

Pinellas Park will also hold a mandatory pre-bid meeting on the project on March 20 at 10 a.m. at its Public Works Operations Center.

The project is being funded via $9 million in city funds and $13.5 million allotment from the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the latter last year.

Plans call for new and upgraded turf fields and new LED lighting, as well as upgraded parking lots, concessions, restrooms and a new playground area.