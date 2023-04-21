One man has died, and another faces a manslaughter charges after an argument turned into a shootout in Pinellas Park early morning April 18.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the shooting happened at the Boardwalk Apartments on 102nd Avenue, near 66th Street.

PPPD said the incident appears a shootout between two men after an argument.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that two adult males … engaged in a verbal altercation, which escalated into gunfire. Both individuals fired shots at each other, resulting in injuries to both parties.”

The Pinellas Park shootout occurred at 1:50 a.m.

Police pronounced Axel Gerardo Gilbert, 20, dead on the scene. They brought the other individual, Nuriyjha R. Jackson, to a local hospital. Police say he remains in stable condition.

Police charged Nuriyjha Jackson with one count of manslaughter and one count of violation of probation.

