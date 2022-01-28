Pinellas Park, St. Pete Win Dubious Humidity Honor

It’s not just you.

Florida has the 20 most humid cities in the U.S. — with Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg at the top of the list.

A new report by London-based home product research firm HouseFresh ranked the most humid and muggy cities across the globe. In the U.S., the most humid cities all reside in Florida, according to HouseFresh’s methodology. The rankings are based how much “miserable humidity” cities endure.

Pinellas Park tops the list with oppressive humidity 48.7% of the day on average. St. Petersburg comes in second at 48.1% of the day followed by Homestead (44.7%), North Port (44.4%) and Miami Beach (41.7%).

HouseFresh cites Florida’s low latitude location, southern winds carrying moisture, and still-significant vegetation as factors

The Florida-heavy U.S. rankings, which also include Miami, dominate the rankings. Take a look.

But don’t sweat it Floridians: The most humid city in the world is Patna, India, an ancient city on Ganges River. Patna has “miserable humidity” 99.2% of the time.

The rest of the most humid cities in the world are in India. Bangladesh, and Myanmar.