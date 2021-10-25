Pinellas Parks Get Parking Terminal Upgrades

If you’re headed out to a Pinellas park or boat ramp, be sure to bring your debit or credit card.

The county announced on Monday, October 25 that county park and boat ramp patrons will find “upgraded, cashless parking terminals following the completion of a Parks & Conservation Resources project that updated the terminal modems to 4G-LTE.”

“This upgrade is the first step in the department’s plan to launch mobile parking technology that aligns with neighboring municipalities by next spring,” according to the county. “It also improves communications reliability and faster transaction speeds.”

The new terminals only accept credit cards, and will require entry of your license plate number. However, you’ll still need to display your parking receipt until mobile parking is rolled out next year. According to the release, parking terminals are located at Fort De Soto, Sand Key Park and Fred Howard Beach access locations, all Pinellas County boat ramps, and the Sutherland Bayou, Belleair and Park Boulevard stand-alone boat ramps.

More on boat ramp and parking fees, including info about annual or six-month passes, here. Learn more about Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources at pinellascounty.org/park.

