Many cities have landmarks that help to define their image. Obvious examples include the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and, closer to home, the Gulfport Casino. St. Petersburg’s downtown piers have also filled this role.

Twenty-one years ago, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) installed Pinellas Park’s peculiar pipe that became an unattractive distraction and unexpected landmark.

Brown metal tubes started to rise from the ground at a busy intersection in early 2001. Gawkers stared at these cylinders on the southeastern and northwestern corners of the intersection of Park Boulevard and 66th Street.

At that time, workers were expanding turn lanes and making other improvements at this location. Some rubberneckers probably assumed that crews had installed a temporary sewer detour during construction. After the traffic cones disappeared, however, the pipes remained positioned in place.

A Monotube Monstrosity?

Known in transportation circles as a “monotube,” this structure stands 21 feet above the pavement and stretches 230 feet. Part of a $2-million intersection overhaul, the brown metal fixture cost approximately $200,000 when installed in April 2001.

Finger-pointing began before crews anchored the first traffic light, and not just by those looking at the monotube. When officials in Pinellas Park fielded phone calls, they promptly and properly told irate callers that FDOT bore responsibility. Cities have limited ability to override FDOT’s decisions about design elements on state-owned roadways.

An FDOT spokesperson defended the tube as an economical option that avoided the need to acquire additional right-of-way. Noting that the State required the replacement of the traffic lights at the intersection, FDOT claimed that City leaders had raised no objections to the project during the planning stages.

(Editor’s note: Tom Nicholls, now the City of Gulfport Public Works directed, had recently been promoted to the City of Pinellas Park’s Traffic Division Director. He told The Gabber Newspaper no one at FDOT asked for City feedback, as Pinellas County acts as the maintaining authority for all of Pinellas Park’s traffic signals.)

FDOT originally proposed erecting a silver-colored truss. City leaders did not want a truss, and got a tube instead.

Winds of Change

Why didn’t traffic engineers simply replace the wiring and install new traffic signals? The answer to that question involves a trip back to August 1992. Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 storm, cut a devastating path when it hit south Florida.

Nearly all wired traffic signals in impacted areas suffered damage, though those secured to beams did better. In Andrew’s aftermath, state transportation policies called for the mounting of traffic signals at high-traffic destinations onto fixtures built to withstand most hurricane-force winds.

Pinellas Park’s monotube became a possible FDOT prototype for use at busy intersections close to the coast. Designed to survive winds reaching 130 MPH, the monotube securely held signals that would otherwise thrash. Although the first of its type — that held traffic lights — in Tampa Bay, this monotube was not the original one in the Tampa Bay region.

A Tubular Twin

Monotubes made their local debut along portions of the Veterans Expressway and Suncoast Parkway during the 1990s. In March 2001 — a month before the uproar in Pinellas Park — crews erected a green-colored monotube along West Bay Drive.

Largo’s monotube originally went largely unnoticed. Installed as part of a city beautification and FDOT road-widening effort, this structure had no traffic signals. Instead, it supported directional signs for eastbound drivers approaching the Bay Drive intersection at Missouri Avenue/Seminole Boulevard.

Pipe It Down!

Pinellas pundits and casual observers shared their thoughts about the county’s newest landmark. A radio station even solicited names. “Pipey LePew,” a sarcastic spin on the Warner Brothers cartoon skunk character Pepé Le Pew, became a top choice.

This stinky situation left a foul odor in a city that had long sought to improve its image. Pinellas Park traces its origins to a farming colony established after F.A. Davis and other Pennsylvania developers acquired nearly 10,000 acres in 1909.

Incorporated in 1914, the municipality maintained a rural character for decades. During the 1950s, Pinellas Park became an important lower-county crossroads after the westward extension of Park Boulevard into the Seminole area and the eastward relocation of U.S. Highway 19 to its present path from its former route along Alternate 19.

In recent decades, the one-time farm settlement began to grow in new directions. Stretching its boundaries into Lealman and toward Largo and St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park hoped to cultivate a new image and shed the former pastoral punchlines. The brown tube set the wrong tone.

Color Me Ugly

The monotube’s color became a common critique, especially after a DOT representative referred to it as “chestnut bronze.” In early May 2001, the Vitale Brothers talked about possibly tinting the tube blue, and adding images of birds and clouds. He later agreed to paint the pipe for free if FDOT or Pinellas Park provided the paint.

The chorus of criticism resumed in July. When state officials claimed the cost to repaint may exceed $100,000, some condemned these plans as yet another boondoggle. Others suggested a barber pole or candy cane palette instead. Votes from a public forum supported turning the structure blue.

Sandblasting and painting the monotube blue occurred in December 2001, at a cost of approximately $22,000.

Roundabout Arguments

As discussions about the color of the Pinellas Park monotube continued in mid-July 2001, Clearwater leaders made decisions about the fate of another controversial landmark. In December 1999, crowds gathered at Clearwater Beach to celebrate the dedication of a new roundabout.

This circle connected Clearwater Memorial Causeway with Coronado Drive, Mandalay Avenue, and Poinsettia Avenue. A $2.1 million fountain at the roundabout’s center allowed water to soar over 40 feet into the air. Smaller fountains surrounded the main one.

The fountain and roundabout became key features in the “One city. One future.” initiative led by Mike Roberto, Clearwater’s city manager at the time. Roberto had no role in designing the fountain. However, he did himself no favors by gushing about its grandeur to a Tampa Tribune reporter.

In a December 22, 1999 Tribune article, Roberto claimed the entryway connecting the Causeway with roads near Pier 60 would improve “one of the most dysfunctional intersections in all of Pinellas County.”

By January 2000, less than a month after the dedication ceremonies, the fountain’s mists and sprays caused confusion and collisions during breezy days. The fountain at what soon became known as the “Roberto Roundabout” lasted less than three years. Demolished in December 2002, fountain remnants ended up as rubble stabilizing the shoreline.

A smaller, drier roundabout at Park Street and Villagrande Avenue South also baffled drivers when it first appeared in 2008. Tubes and traffic circles give some vehicle operators the runaround.

Monotube Monomania

While residents debated pole paint colors, leaders sought ways to prevent the installation of any additional monotubes. In July 2001, they lobbied against a monotube becoming part of intersection improvements at Seminole Boulevard and Park Boulevard.

In August 2001, the Pinellas Planning Council unanimously passed a resolution discouraging FDOT from adding these “obstructive and objectionable” objects to any other local projects.

St. Petersburg leaders passed a separate resolution against monotubes, fearing the state may add them at large intersections. Years later, a skinnier monotube soared above the crossroads of 66th Street and Tyrone Boulevard.

Test Tubes

During the busy 2004 hurricane season, storms tested Pinellas Park’s monotube. Tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Frances blew through the area in September 2004. Despite power failures, the stoplights stayed secured to the structure.

Although Pinellas Park’s monotube passed the stress test, it failed in the structural beauty pageant. Since the early 2000s, many traffic lights in the Tampa Bay area have transitioned from hanging wires to mast arm poles. Designed to withstand strong winds, these structures offer a better level of protection for items affixed to them than traditional wires, yet lack the clunky and chubby design of their pipe progenitor.

Challenging Moves

Tubes, poles, and masts that protect light fixtures pose a challenge for preservationists. Before their installation, house movers could relocate threatened historical landmarks with relative ease. Utility companies temporarily readjusted above-ground wires, crews diverted traffic, and structures moved overnight.

Many of the historical structures located at Heritage Village near Largo and the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement in St. Petersburg arrived in one piece. Transported in part by barge from Clearwater Harbor, the House of Seven Gables reached Heritage Village in one piece after journeying along Walsingham Road in mid-1976.

When Archie B. “Toby” Thomas’s house moving team transported the Snell and Wiliams historic structures to USF St. Petersburg in 1993 and 1995, respectively, Toby stood atop the homes and lifted traffic lights so they could pass through intersections.

Newer traffic devices complicate these logistics. When the Turner Bungalow moved from Clearwater to Heritage Village in January 2014, crews had to remove the roof so the historic home could make the 8-mile journey.

Far into the future, a yet-to-be-born preservationist may advocate moving Pinellas Park’s totally tubular pipe to Heritage Village or another site as a historic landmark.

Wherever it ends up, crews certainly will have to move it in many pieces.