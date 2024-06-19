Pinellas Park’s The Pinball King Specializes in Pinball and Fish

For Michael Mapes, life’s greatest combination isn’t chocolate and peanut butter. It’s virtual pinball machines and live fish.

Like most things in life, his Pinellas Park store The Pinball King — also called Pins and Fins — is more than meets the eye.

That’s because it’s one of the few places on planet Earth where a customer can level up both their outdoor koi pond and their basement’s gaming room.

Not Your Average Machine with The Pinball King

A virtual pinball machine is where a vertical screen replaces the table playing field. Mapes said his machines can support roughly 1,500 virtual tables.

“At its core, it’s a computer with screens inside of a box that looks like a pinball machine,” he said.

Mapes and his small staff of “two helpers” make each virtual pinball machine from scratch. Each playable work of art takes hours to complete.

It’s important for Mapes that each machine is as close to the original arcade version as possible.

“When people are trying to fulfill their nostalgia, there’s a certain thing that they’re thinking about,” he said. “A lot of people my age are looking for that (authentic) experience, all the way down to how smooth and round the corners are where you put your hands when you’re hitting the flippers.”

Fish Are Friends to The Pinball King

The authentic feel of Mapes’ work caught the attention of a customer who posted a video about one of the virtual pinball machines to his YouTube channel. It now has more than 300,000 views.

Mapes quickly found himself busier than expected. The emails and phone calls piled up, and he needed to find something to help him chill out. As a kid growing up in Ohio, he relaxed by going down to the creek.

“I just got stressed out from pinball, and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna hang out with some fish’,” Mapes said.

Then, similar to the virtual pinball machines, the fish took off.

“I ended up with 100 aquariums and fish are breeding all over the place and none of the fish stores wanted to buy them so I just converted part of the warehouse into a fish store,” he said.

Suddenly, Pins and Fins became an appropriate name for his space.

The Pinball King’s Customer Bonds

Mapes enjoys connecting with customers over a shared passion. He said that rarely happens when a buyer purchases from a big chain.

“To them it’s just a product,” Mapes said. “To me, it’s still something that I’m interested in myself outside of the business aspect.”

And speaking of business, money is not his motivation. He said he doesn’t consider himself a businessman. Mapes is an artist and virtual pinball is his canvas.

What gets him out of bed in the morning?

“Knowing that I’m going to make something that someone else will appreciate and enjoy for years to come,” Mapes said.

The Pinball King, 6300 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-202-8139, thepinballking.com, saltymollies.com.

