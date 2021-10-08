Pinellas Reclaimed Water Restrictions in Effect

Seasonal reclaimed water restrictions went into effect October 1, but what does that mean?

Reclaimed water is a limited resource based on water usage, fluctuations in weather and the capacity of the system, so conservation is necessary, according to the county.

The county is enforcing the restrictions through November 30 “to encourage responsible use of reclaimed water.” In order to properly regulate reclaimed water supply, the county has different schedules depending on whether you live in northern or southern Pinellas.

North County Reclaimed Water Schedule

North county reclaimed water customers can irrigate two days a week based on your property address, according to the schedule below:

Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Tuesday and/or Saturday.

Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.

Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.

Watering is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.

And don’t try to break the rules – the county will shut down the reclaimed water system on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. The system will also be shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days of operation for supply recovery. The county warns that if customers don’t comply with the restrictions, the excessive demand may require returning to watering one day per week.

South County Reclaimed Water Schedule

South county reclaimed water customers can irrigate three days a week based on property address according to the following schedule:

Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.

Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.

Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.

Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.

Lawn irrigation is also prohibited on Monday.

Find more information about reclaimed water here or call Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at 727-464-4000.

Help Keep Your Yard Sustainable

The county urges residents to follow these restrictions throughout the year “to promote a healthy, sustainable Florida lawn and landscape.” You can learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ practices through the Pinellas County Extension, which offers “a multitude of information about creating Florida-appropriate landscapes that are attractive, healthier with less water and are less costly than replacing plants every year.”

Visit Pinellas County UF/IFAS Extension to view lawn and garden resources and a listing of upcoming classes.

Pinellas follows year-round conservation measures for all water sources, including potable, well, lake or pond water, limiting the use to two days per week on assigned days based on house address. Learn about your watering days and more here.

Like this: Like Loading...