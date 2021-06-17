Pinellas Red Tide Cleanups Begin

On Wednesday, June 16, Pinellas County released more information on the local red tide blooms, and the start of county cleanup efforts.

So far, the county says that the red tide is moving north from around Madeira Beach, and predicts that movement will “continue for about another week,” however south county residents may notice some effects from the current blooms. There is a “low” level of red tide bloom off Pass-a-Grille as of Thursday, June 17, along with a “medium” bloom alert on Treasure Island.

Pinellas County’s cleanup contractor, DRC Emergency Services, began staging equipment in Madeira Beach on Wednesday, while crews helped local cities retrieve dead fish. The seawall in Dunedin has significant numbers of dead fish as well, according to the release, and a portion of the beach was closed temporarily for cleanup.

The county said that it would also add some small boats on Thursday, June 17 to address conditions in the Intracoastal.

In a helicopter flight on Wednesday, provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, county staff saw an algal bloom along the shoreline from John’s Pass to Clearwater Pass. Another bloom is also visible one mile west of Clearwater Beach, to Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Island state parks. The county release stated that there is also a slight bloom in the Intracoastal from the Anclote River to Belleair Causeway.

Residents and visitors can check beach conditions at beachesupdate.com and via the Red Tide Respiratory Forecast Tool.

