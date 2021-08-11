Pinellas Residents Urged to Get Ready for Fred

It’s time again to gather your storm supplies and review your emergency plans.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Pinellas County is well within the five-day projected track for Tropical Storm Fred. As of the NHC’s 11 a.m. update on August 11, Fred is currently affecting the Dominican Republic with high rains and winds. The current track takes Fred across Cuba Thursday and Friday, and the storm may begin to impact the Keys and southwest Florida Friday night or early Saturday. The Bay area could see affects from the storm early Saturday morning.

Pinellas County announced that it is monitoring the forecast track and preparing for the potential impacts.

“While forecasters have some confidence in the track of the storm,” the county released in a statement on Wednesday, “the intensity of the storm remains uncertain.”

High winds, rain, flooding and storm surge may impact the area as early as Saturday evening, according to the county.

The County Information Center will be open for preparedness questions Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can call 727-464-4333. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the CIC via online chat at bit.ly/PinellasChat.

County crews are preparing drainage systems and roadways to reduce the risk of flooding. Find updates online at pinellasounty.org. Follow the storm track and monitor advisories here.

More Storm Resources

Now is the time to finalize your emergency plans for your family – including your pets – and to double check your hurricane supplies. Look up your evacuation zone here, or, if you have a land line, you can call 727-453-3150 and enter your 10-digit home phone number.

Sign up for Alert Pinellas and access Pinellas County’s Hurricane Guide here for everything you need to know about local storm prep, including shelter information, supply lists and more.

Residents with special needs can pre-register for shelters here. Pre-registration is recommended for those transporting themselves to special needs shelters. If you need transportation assistance, registration is required. Residents only need to register for special needs shelters once per season. If you registered before Tropical Storm Elsa you do not have to do it again.

Purchase necessary items to complete your survival kit now, and be sure to include necessary hygiene supplies and gather important papers. Bring face coverings and sanitizer if you are planning to go to a shelter. Review checklist online here.

