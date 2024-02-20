Pinellas Special Needs Hurricane Evacuation Program

Each year, storms cause thousands of Floridians to evacuate their homes. To help those with medical, functional, or transportation needs, Pinellas County provides transportation to shelters for those who need help — and register with the County. These needs can range from needing oxygen, dependence on electricity, and requiring transportation to emergency shelters, among other things.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23, County staff, fire departments, and volunteers will call all the nearly 4,500 registrants, to update and confirm their eligibility.

Registrants who don’t get a call on those days can expect a call between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28.

“It’s critical that everyone answer these calls,” Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said in a press release. “This process will ensure that each person’s information is updated in the system so that we can quickly reach and help residents during emergency evacuations.”

If callers can’t reach a registrant after two tries, registrants will have to fill out a new registration form. If you would like to apply for the program, visit pinellas.gov/specialneeds.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.