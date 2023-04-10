Pinellas, St. Pete Stormwater Meetings

St. Pete and Pinellas Stormwater concerns are the focus of two current initiatives in local government.

St. Pete Meetings

Until May 5, city officials in St. Petersburg are asking the public for input on a new multi-year stormwater master plan that officials said would improve stormwater quality, reduce flooding, and mitigate the impact of sea level rise. There are several ways citizens can provide that input.

Interested parties can attend a virtual public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, from 6-7 p.m. An online form for citizen input is accessible at stpete.org/stormwatermasterplan.

Those who prefer in-person engagement can visit one of four pop-up locations at city recreation centers:

Lake Vista, 1401 62nd Ave. S.

Thomas Jet Jackson, 1000 28th St. S.

J.W. Cate, 5801 22nd Ave. N.

Willis S. Johns, 6635 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

The stormwater master plan is an evaluation of recommendations and alternatives for improvements to the stormwater system to mitigate the risk of flooding while enhancing resiliency and sustainability. For questions about the plan or input options, email stormwater.masterplan.updates@stpete.org .

Pinellas Meetings

Meanwhile, Pinellas County is hosting a second public meeting to collect feedback on potential changes to the Pinellas County Stormwater Manual, which outlines the requirements for managing stormwater in the construction of buildings and site development in unincorporated Pinellas County.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m. at Lealman Exchange Community Center, 5175 45th St. N. in St. Petersburg. It will start with a presentation by the county’s consultant company that is conducting the review of the manual, followed by an open house where attendees will be able to engage in discussion with representatives.

Officials said the meeting will be informative for stakeholders who attended the first public input meeting and those who did not. Anyone who lives or works in Pinellas County can attend. Organizers believe it may be of particular interest to engineers/architects, builders/contractors, developers, community groups, and environmental organizations.

Learn more and RSVP here to reserve a seat in advance.

Those who cannot join the meeting or have additional comments can email them to swmanualcomments@pinellas.gov. Please include your name, business name and contact information to allow for follow-up.

