Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do July 26-Aug. 1

Here are the July 26-Aug. 1 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include historic trolley tours, moth hike, and a doggy bath day.

Friday, July 26

Final Friday on Mad Beach Ring in the last Friday of the month with an energetic celebration on the John’s Pass boardwalk. There will be live music threaded through the bars in the village, and at the Bell Tower. Shop local vendors, try the famous Gulf Beaches seafood, and get ready for August with the community. John’s Pass, 12901 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 6-9 p.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Saturday, July 27

Things To Do In the Air Conditioning

Trolley Tour What’s better than a historic tour from the St. Petersburg Museum of History to the Jungle Prada? A historic trolley tour. The Rum Runners, Spaniards & Natives historic trolley tour explores famous (and infamous) figures of St. Pete’s past. You’ll learn about Spanish history, the indigenous people of Tampa Bay, and shocking prohibition-era stories. Arrive 15 minutes before tour time. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Old Town Road Save a horse, save on admission, and get to break out your cowboy gear – it’s a win-win. In celebration of National Cowboy and Cowgirl Day, everyone who wears western boots and/or a cowboy hat will receive half off their museum ticket. Must purchase tickets in person to receive the offer. James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

Shop on the Beach Tampa Local Market is coming to St. Pete Beach. Come to Mastry’s Brewing for a nighttime market full of work from Tampa Bay artists and creators, and locally sourced food and goods. This is a dog-friendly event. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 5-9 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Things To Do In the Great Outdoors

Clean Up Crescent Down to get dirty at Crescent Lake? Keep Pinellas Beautiful and Stewards of Our Lakes wants you to spend a Saturday morning cleaning Crescent Lake Park. Bring your hat, water, and snacks. They’ll provide gloves, trash bags, trash-picking tools, sunscreen, and sanitizing items. Get to the TASCO parking lot a few minutes early to prep. Crescent Lake, 1320 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-533-0402, kpbcares.org.

Moth Hike Let’s give the moths some love! Learn all about our fuzzy flying friends’ at this ranger-guided moth night hike. Find and learn about moths in the wilderness. Call ahead to save your spot for the hike. Bug spray recommended. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 8:30 p.m. $10. 727-893-7326, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Sunday, July 28

Wash Up, Pup All dogs get a bath on Charity Bath Day. When you bring in your pet (any size, any dog), the cost of their bath benefits pets without homes. Dog baths come with a good old-fashioned towel dry and an ear cleaning. Get there before 4:30 p.m. Dog Bar St. Pete, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $10, small dogs; $15, medium-sized pups; and $20, big boys. Nail trims, $5 extra. 727-317-4968, dogbarstpete.com.

Monday, July 29

Writer’s Club Calling all writers, published or new: The Writer’s Club meets every Monday morning. Bring your unfinished projects, poems, words, and minds to the group to discuss and get perspective. No sign-ups needed. Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Treasure Island. 10 a.m. 727-391-2828, gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 30

Volunteers, Please Need community service hours this summer? Tampa Bay Watch invites high school students to volunteer by the water every Tuesday morning. Volunteers will help with a range of environmental projects, such as oyster shell repurposing, native flora and fauna planting, and shoreline cleanups. Each project fills up fast, so register early online. Minimum age: 15. Bring sunscreen and water – it’s hot! Tampa Bay Watch, 3000 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 9 a.m. 727-867-8166, tampabaywatch.org.

Nerd Night Calling all nerds! Join the community for an academic lecture while having a drink. Sit down, have a beer, and get ready for intriguing and varied mini-talks from presenters. Here’s to learning something new! This event usually sells out, so buy tickets online. Bayboro Brewing, 2390 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 727-767-9666, bayborobrewing.com.

Open Mic Night Do you like rookie comics? Do you have some new jokes to work out? St. Pete Beach’s Sunshine City Comedy Club hosts an open mic every Tuesday night. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8-10 p.m. $5. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Wednesday, July 31

Magic Show Kids K-5 are invited to a reading program at the Gulfport Public Library. This will conclude the summer of reading, and to commiserate about the end of summer, enjoy refreshments and a magic show from Suncoast Magic. Brought to you by the Gulfport Library Circle of Friends. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us.

Poetry Night Your poems want to be heard! Come to a poetry open mic for a night of readings and feedback in a safe space. Hosted by Sara Ries Dziekonski, meet featured poet and published writer Alex Rivera and other writers. Please buy tickets in advance to ensure a proper head (and chair) count. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $5. 727-895-6620, studio620.org.

Drag Queen Bingo Feeling lucky? Play drag bingo with queen Georgia Moore for a chance to win prizes, participate in a raffle, and support Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Proceeds benefit St. Pete’s Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Reservations are required to play. Tiki Tim’s Pub and Grille, 923 72nd St. N. St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $10.727-266-7275, tikitimspubandgrill.com.

