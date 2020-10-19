Pink Flamingo Home Tour Goes Outdoors

Show us your garden, Gulfport.

That’s the message from the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce’s Pink Flamingo Home Tour committee. They want to see Gulfport’s best gardens, outdoor murals, pools, alleys, or other outdoor features on the 2021 Pink Flamingo Home Tour.

Gulfport’s annual springtime home tour leads visitors through the most special homes in a different neighborhood every year, and for the 2021 tour, the committee had its sights set on a marina-area tour.

Then, in a story we all know all too well by now, COVID-19 washed across the globe, and everything changed. To adapt to this new normal, the committee regrouped and decided that, although COVID-19 restrictions might lift by March 6, 2021 (the tour date), holding the tour outside would make the most sense.

“Gulfport has fantastic landscapes,” GMC president Barbara Banno told the Gabber. “And March is a great month for being outside. It just makes sense to focus on gardens and landscapes this year – and it’s the right thing to do.”

While March may feel like a long way away, the committee’s working overtime to identify the best gardens, murals, pools, alleys, and other hidden outdoor gems for the tour. Ideally, event organizers told the Gabber, the tour will show visitors secret beauty people might not see driving down the street.

And if you don’t have your own secret gem, hidden oasis, or garden, but know of one? The committee wants you to help them by telling them about it. Email them at pinkflamingo@visitgulfportflorida.com and give them as much information as you have. You can also call them at 727-209-7131 and leave a message.