Pirate Dispatch: Boca Ciega High Fall News

Greetings Pirate Community and Supporters,

I am Jennifer Gil, the Proud Pirate Principal of The Boca Ciega High School. It is hard to believe that we are more than half-way through the first quarter of the school year and what a great start it has been for 2023-24. We kicked off the new school year in July with several family and student engagement opportunities for our Pirate families.

BCHS College & Career Counselors along with AVID 4 teachers hosted a Ready, Set, College Bootcamp for rising seniors. Instructors engaged seniors in college exploration, provided them with college application guidance, and worked with students on scholarship essays.

The month of October is College Application Month. We plan to continue helping our seniors with the college going process every Wednesday afternoon.

Summer Achievements

Also this summer, our newly formed Freshmen PLC (professional learning community) worked together on an outreach program designed to target rising 9th grade at-risk students/families. Members of our Freshmen PLC invited families for one-on-one or small group freshmen orientation, and organized our first annual Family Freshmen Fun Night. Family Freshmen Fun Night was an amazing event. We had a full turnout of students and parents alike.

After a brief orientation, parents visited one of our medical classrooms. They participated in a highly engaging virtual game of Kahoot to test their knowledge of BCHS and available resources. Parents were having fun and competing to earn Bogie Bucks for their student. Students were having their own fun with collaborative team building activities alongside their soon-to-be 9th grade teachers. Afterwards, families enjoyed a cookout with staff. The Freshmen PLC continues their community building efforts with scheduled bi-weekly Monday morning circles. Circle time is an opportunity to promote student voice through structured conversations.

Boca Ciega High Fall News

BCHS is focused on building community aboard the Pirate Ship. We not only focus our effort on ninth-grade students, but on all students alike. Recently, we hosted a Senior Parent Seminar. Senior parents in attendance received a copy of their child’s transcript and received instruction on how to interpret their senior’s transcript. They learned about available resources and scholarship information.

We believe participation in extracurricular activities is a great way to help students connect and remain connected with school, academics, and like-minded peers. As such, we intentionally planned and hosted activities to support this initiative that included, but are not limited to a structured and protected club meeting schedule, a club and athletic recruitment fair, academy assemblies, academy t-shirt give-aways, and campus spirit walks, and other lunch time activities. Additionally, we have put in structures to promote and maintain a positive school environment through PBIS initiatives, restorative circles, guest speakers, and the involvement of parent and community support through our Pirate Parents program.

Accomplishments and Future Goals

Academically BCHS continues to grow and achieve. Three year trends demonstrate growth in student achievement scores for the areas of: 9th grade ELA scores (+2), 10th grade ELA scores (+2), Biology scores (+5) and Algebra 1 scores (+2).

The BCHS graduation rate increased from 89% in 2023 to 92% in 2024. We are well on our way to increase graduation rates this year as evidence by recent FAST Alg. 1 and ELA retake scores for juniors and seniors. Currently, BCHS surpassed district pass rates in Alg. 1 by 6% and we are right on par with the district in ELA with a 25% pass rate.

While we celebrate these achievements, we know there is still work to be done. BCHS administrators and teachers are placing a laser-like focus on individual student data to design and implement standards-based, engaging instruction that meets the level of rigor needed to achieve School Improvement Plan Goals.

Here are a few quarter 1 highlights:

Well over 30 students were recognized for academic excellence at the St. Petersburg College (SPC) Dr. Vilma Fernandez-Zalupksi Academic Awards, with one senior receiving a $500 scholarship to SPC.

Boca Ciega High School was recognized by the State of Florida as an MTSS School for our efforts to ensure that all students are achieving.

Seven BCHS students received National African American or Hispanic National Recognitions by the College Board for their academic achievement on PSAT, SAT and/or AP tests.

The artwork of 20 BCHS students were selected for display at the Pinellas County School District building.

BCHS high school continue to lead the area with the number of Take Stock In Children (TSIC) scholarship students.

The newly formed Pirate Bowling team is well on their way of having the largest number of participants of all 16 Pinellas County high schools.

Community and Parental Opportunities

BCHS is part of your community.We welcome you to be part of our school. Listed below are a few opportunities for parents and community members to involve themselves with at BCHS:

Council of parents, staff, students and community members who meeting monthly for the purpose of driving school improvement and the management of SAC funds. SAC meets the 2nd Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Student Activities Room (front office). Volunteer. We need volunteers in a variety of areas that include the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts and even clerical assistance in the office.

We need volunteers in a variety of areas that include the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts and even clerical assistance in the office. Mentor. Mentoring can have the biggest impact on young lives. BCHS receives mentors for students in the Take Stock In Children Scholarship program, students who struggle, students connected to the College & Career Center and/or students engaged in special interest clubs like Girlfriends or the 5,000 Role Models club.

You may ask, how can you support us? Here are three simple ways:

Share this good news with your family, friends and community.

Follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram).

Attend BCHS events and athletic contests when you hear about them.

Thank you for your time, be kind, and pass along that Pirate Pride!