Pirate Dispatch: Boca Ciega High Quarter Four

Greetings Pirate Community and Supporters,

We are mid-way through the final quarter of the school year and BCHS has begun to celebrate our many accomplishments for the 2023-2024 school year. Below are a few recent highlights since the last BCHS Community update in February:

Boca Ciega High Quarter Four Accomplishments

On March 28, Boca Ciega High School was revalidated as a National AVID Demonstration Site. Validators observed evidence of student/teacher empowerment and voice, rigorous instruction, and student collaboration. Validators had an opportunity to speak with students and teachers to ask in depths questions about campus culture and instruction.

Being an AVID National Demonstration Site means that BCHS serves as an exemplar institution for teaching and learning. Read more about in an article published by Dr. Goliath Davis in The Weekly Challenger.

Six AICE English Language students won awards in the extremely competitive annual Scholastic Art and Writing contest. Additionally, senior Yohani Cortes earned a Gold Key (First place) and will be going on to compete at the national competition.

Thirteen pieces of BCHS artwork have been selected for display at The James Museum, The Studio@620, and/or at the 13th Congressional District.

Model United Nations students competed against 12 other schools in Pasco and Pinellas Counties. They earned awards in their various committees. Angelica Gentiano and Sophia Alzate-Santiago earned an Honorable Mention in the GA on Sustainable Tourism. Reese Vandewalle and Filip Ovcarov were named Outstanding Delegates in UNESCO Artificial Intelligence committee. Miles Dallara and Jean-Luc Lemos took top honors – gaveling – in the Security Council discussing the situation in Sudan.



More Quarter Four Successes

The Pinellas Council of Social Studies nominated three BCHS social studies teachers for Social Studies Teacher of the Year. Our three nominees were: Dr. Alicia Isaac, Christine Vandewalle, and Amanda Dogu.

The Council of Exceptional Children (CEC) recognized ESE teacher Matthew Clarke for his nomination for ESE Teacher of the Year.

Irish 31 recognized AVID teacher Andrea Goode as a winner for the Cheers to Public Service award.

The Office of Advanced Studies for Pinellas County Schools recognized five BCHS seniors at the annual Honors Breakfast. Students were recognized for their exceptional performance on AP test, the SAT, and the PSAT.

Twenty-five CWMP seniors passed certification exams for their CNA license.

Scholarships

And, last but not least, this passed week at the AVID Signing Ceremony, this year’s AVID senior class has already earning over $4.4 million dollars in scholarships. This is $100,000 more than last year’s class. The money has not stopped coming in.

These are great accomplishments! However, none of this could be possible without the dedication and love that BCHS faculty and staff pour into students each and every day.

Teacher Appreciation Week

With that being said, Teacher Appreciation Week is upon us. Each year administration plans a week of food, giveaways, and activities to show BCHS staff how much we acknowledge their hard work. I want to encourage you to join us in these efforts.

If you have any questions or if you would like to chat more about the ways in which you can help celebrate our teachers, please email me directly at gilje@pcsb.org.

Community and Parental Opportunities

BCHS is part of your community. We welcome you to be part of our school. Listed below are a few opportunities for parents and community members to involve themselves with at BCHS:

School Advisory Council (SAC). Council of parents, staff, students and community members meet monthly for the purpose of driving school improvement and the management of SAC funds. SAC meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Student Activities Room (front office).

Volunteer. We need volunteers in a variety of areas, including the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts, and clerical office assistance.

We need volunteers in a variety of areas, including the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts, and clerical office assistance. Mentor. Mentoring can have the biggest impact on young lives. BCHS receives mentors for students in the Take Stock In Children Scholarship program, students who struggle, students connected to the College & Career Center and/or students engaged in special interest clubs such as the Girlfriends or the 5,000 Role Models club.

You may ask, how can you support us? Here are three simple ways:

Share this good news with your family, friends and community.

Follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram).

Attend BCHS events and athletic contests when you hear about them.

Thank you for your time, be kind, and pass along that Pirate Pride!

