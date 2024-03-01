Pirate Dispatch: Boca Ciega High Quarter Three

Greetings Pirate Community and Supporters,

We are well into the second semester and the Pirate Ship is sailing forward full speed ahead. We returned from winter break with a slew of successes to celebrate. Prior to the winter break, students sat for cycle two assessments in biology, algebra, geometry, U.S. history and ELA (English language arts). Students showed a positive trend in ELA, algebra and U.S. history; they maintained achievement in geometry and fell one point over last year in biology. BCHS U.S. government students took the Florida civics exam and outscored the district and the state for the third administration in a row.

Last month at the Dr. MLK Jr. Breakfast, BCHS students took home more than 50% of the awards given to high school students. Later on that morning the BCHS band, basketball team, and football team marched in the Dr. MLK Jr. Day parade. Our Pirates continue to excel in all areas academic, artistic and athletic. Check out the quarter three highlights below:

Boca Ciega High Quarter Three

Nine visual art students received Scholastic Awards for their work in photography (three gold, one sliver, and five honorable mentions).

The Surrealist Exhibit at the Dalí Museum selected the artwork of two students for display.

The academic team took first place in their match against Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, and Dunedin.

13 CWMP HOSA students placed within the top five for their respective medical skills at regionals. Five of the 13 students have qualified for states.

BCHS placed fourth in the inaugural PCS Guys Read Competition.

BCHS is in third place (of 17) for Pinellas Education Foundation Scholarship applications.

The academic team took first place in the match against Lakewood, Seminole, and Clearwater.

At the Superintendent’s Cup (or districts for academic teams), BCHS came in fifth place (of 16 schools).

The girls’ wrestling team is back-to-back PCAC champions, are district champions for the third year in a row, have a regional champion and have qualified three wrestlers for the state competition.

BCHS students passed out more than 200 Valentine’s Day carnations to Menorah Manor and Samson Nursing Home residents.

Drama student, Payton Bradley’s play, The Recital, was chosen to be performed in a professional workshop reading at the Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival this year.

Senior Robbi Medici signed and is committed to pay football at Florida Atlantic University.

Senior Antwan Scott was selected as a Pinellas County Grades and Grit Athlete (check out his video!)

Boca Ciega High Quarter Three: Student Successes

We are so proud of our Pirates and all their accomplishments.

Community and Parental Opportunities

BCHS is part of your community.We welcome you to be part of our school. Listed below are a few opportunities for parents and community members to involve themselves with at BCHS:

School Advisory Council (SAC). Council of parents, staff, students and community members meet monthly for the purpose of driving school improvement and the management of SAC funds. SAC meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Student Activities Room (front office).

Volunteer. We need volunteers in a variety of areas, including the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts, and clerical office assistance.

Mentor. Mentoring can have the biggest impact on young lives. BCHS receives mentors for students in the Take Stock In Children Scholarship program, students who struggle, students connected to the College & Career Center and/or students engaged in special interest clubs such as the Girlfriends or the 5,000 Role Models club.

We need volunteers in a variety of areas, including the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts, and clerical office assistance. Mentor. Mentoring can have the biggest impact on young lives. BCHS receives mentors for students in the Take Stock In Children Scholarship program, students who struggle, students connected to the College & Career Center and/or students engaged in special interest clubs such as the Girlfriends or the 5,000 Role Models club.

You may ask, how can you support us? Here are three simple ways:

Share this good news with your family, friends and community.

Follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram).

Attend BCHS events and athletic contests when you hear about them.

Thank you for your time, be kind, and pass along that Pirate Pride!

