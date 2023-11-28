Pirate Dispatch: Boca Ciega High Update

Greetings Pirate Community and Supporters,

In the spirit of thanksgiving, I want to give thanks to all of our parents, students, teachers, staff and community members for the support you provide to our school. Your support has positively impacted campus culture and student achievement in many ways. Here are a few highlights from quarter two so far:

BCHS Achievement Data

Progress Monitoring Assessments – taken two-three times a year. Teachers utilize this data to drive instruction and to create personalized remediation an plans in the hopes that students will meet all benchmarks on the end-of-course assessments. English Language Arts (ELA) FAST PM 1 assessments show an increase in ninth grade by 10 points over last year Biology Cycle 1 assessments show an increase of five points over last year US History Cycle 1 assessments show an increase by three points over last year Geometry Cycle 1 assessments show an increase of one point over last year

Graduation: The running graduation rate for on-track seniors this time last year was 58% as compared to this year, 66%.

Discipline: Referral and discipline data show a significant decrease from last year to this year. The risk ratio for black students receiving ISS or OSS is down from 3.99 last year to 1.76 this year.

Intentionality

We believe these achievements are the result of the intentionality. We are intentional about how we connect with our students and the opportunities we are providing them. Recently, AVID students were able to visit FAMU and FSU on a college field trip. While at FSU students were able to visit with BCHS alumni who graduated recently, one of them being the 2022 salutatorian Jeremiah Daniels.

We have also been intentional about providing opportunities for our students to connect with community partners. Members from our Pirate Parent group regularly visit campus to greet students in the morning and/or to meet with them during lunch. You will recognize a Pirate Parent at lunch by their bright gold Pirate Parent polo or by the students who are seated with them learning to play chess.

Student Success

And lastly, we are intentional about celebrating students success. After quarter one report cards were released, administrators and campus leaders visited classrooms to pass our Honor Roll and Principal’s List certificates. Students who were recognized, also received a ticket for free ice cream.

Community and Parental Opportunities

BCHS is part of your community.We welcome you to be part of our school. Listed below are a few opportunities for parents and community members to involve themselves with at BCHS:

School Advisory Council (SAC). Council of parents, staff, students and community members who meeting monthly for the purpose of driving school improvement and the management of SAC funds. SAC meets the 2nd Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Student Activities Room (front office).

Volunteer. We need volunteers in a variety of areas that include the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts and even clerical assistance in the office.

We need volunteers in a variety of areas that include the College and Career Center, athletics, fine arts and even clerical assistance in the office. Mentor. Mentoring can have the biggest impact on young lives. BCHS receives mentors for students in the Take Stock In Children Scholarship program, students who struggle, students connected to the College & Career Center and/or students engaged in special interest clubs like Girlfriends or the 5,000 Role Models club.

You may ask, how can you support us? Here are three simple ways:

Share this good news with your family, friends and community.

Follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram).

Attend BCHS events and athletic contests when you hear about them.

Thank you for your time, be kind, and pass along that Pirate Pride!

Look at the most recent Pirate Dispatch from this fall.