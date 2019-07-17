Pirate Drops Anchor at Marina 

A life-size, lightweight fiberglass pirate in full regalia that once adorned the exterior of a local body shop, and then the owner’s front yard, is already serving as an iconic selfie opportunity for tourists when they visit the Gulfport Municipal Marina, said Marina Director Denis Frain. The pirate will join a small tarpon statue that was donated years ago by Florida Statue and Mold. A local artist will soon paint the pirate, and the tarpon is also going to get a fresh look, said Frain. Over 200 people a day visit the marina to go out on charters. After the pirate is painted, it will have a ribbon or sign on it that says something like, “Gulfport, Florida Marina – Gateway to the Gulf,” he said. “The tarpon and pirate will be located near one another but separated enough so people can take individual pictures.”