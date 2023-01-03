Pirate-Themed Restaurant in Tierra Verde

Batten down the hatches and climb aboard to try American cuisine and comfort food from this pirate-themed entertainment bar, Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub.

This restaurant pays tribute to Tampa Bay’s pirate heritage by incorporating pirate-inspired menu items. Perhaps start your night out with some “Shiver me tenders” then look at entrees such as their “Scally wag ribs.” Or possibly you’re thinking of ordering one of their famous “Hamb’ARGH’gers,” since this is the home of the Tampa Bay’s award-winning ultimate burger of 2022.

According to their “pirate code,” this is an adult-oriented environment where situations are rated “ARRR,” so they suggest parents to be cautious when entering with their little buccaneers. The menu does include a section for these youngins that include items such as “I want McDonald’s” and “My parents hate me.”

If you’re looking for a fun new restaurant, Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub might be the place to be. It promises a good time, with daily specials and regular events.

Jolly Rogers Grub & Pub 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com