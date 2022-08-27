The Boca Ciega Pirates only needed the first half to pick up their first regular-season win of 2022.

After racing out of the gate to put up a 27-0 lead before intermission, the Pirates were about to return to the field for the third quarter when the Thursday night game was halted due to lightning. The stands emptied and everyone waited for a few minutes until both coaches agreed to call the game and make Boca Ciega 1-0 on the season.

The game began with some considerable rain, leading to several penalties and some unsure footing by both teams. The rain subsided by the second quarter, but the players had to deal with the wet field until the final whistle.

The Pirates got on the board early, thanks to excellent special teams play. Seminole was forced to punt midway through the first quarter from its own end zone, but Frederico Freeman burst through to block the kick and carried the ball into the end zone as smoothly as if it were a planned play. Joseph Geiger’s extra point made it 7-0.

Took the ball right off his foot 👟@RicoFreeman260 of @BogieFootball (FL) just snatched this punt for 6 🙌 (🎥 @AlexTamayo22) pic.twitter.com/oUHlKtm2yN — SBLive Sports (@SBLiveSports) August 25, 2022

The Pirates defense scooped up a fumble on the third play of the ensuing drive, giving the home team great field position at the Seminole 20. Six plays later, Zahir Favors took the ball across the goal line from 1 yard out with 5:35 left in the first quarter.

Favors scored on another run on the first play of the second quarter, capping a very short drive that was set up by a muffed punt in the rain that gave Boca Ciega the ball inside the red zone. A shanked Seminole punt allowed the Pirates to start at the Seminole 26 on a later possession, and that drive concluded with another Favors 1-yard score. He finished with 129 yards on 20 carries in the shortened game.

Another Thursday area matchup also fell victim to bad weather, but with a positive outcome. Lakewood opened at home against Northeast and led 28-0 when the game was stopped in the third quarter. Anthony Colandrea passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.

The third Thursday game was a shutout like the other two, although with the local team on the wrong end of the score. The Hollins Royals ventured up I-4 to Disney’s Wide World of Sports for a game against Green Mountain High from Colorado, and it was a long bus ride back home, as the Royals fell 47-0.

The remainder of the week’s action took place Friday as usual. St. Petersburg rolled over Tarpon Springs 48-12 in a road game. Gibbs also was on the road and lost a close one to Palmetto 26-20. St. Petersburg Catholic opened the regular season at home but was outmatched by Cambridge Christian in a 38-0 defeat.

A full slate of local games is on the schedule for Sept. 2. Gibbs travels to the northeast corner of the state to face St. Augustine while St. Petersburg Catholic ventures a few miles north to play at Indian Rocks Christian. Hollins will be in Hillsborough County squaring off against Land O’Lakes, and St. Petersburg is once again on the northern end of the county at Palm Harbor University. Lakewood hosts Palm Beach Central and Boca Ciega is back at home against Pinellas Park.