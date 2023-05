What’s on everyone’s minds this week? Gulfport pizza, views, and pickleball.

“When I see customers taking the pizza crust home, I know I’m doing the right thing.” -Tommy Luciano, owner of Tommy’s Hideaway

“We are just a couple blocks past the ‘end of scenic area’ sign.” -Lee Farber, taking a break offstage, talking about his new home in the Old Northeast

“It’s a big fad even though it’s been around since 1965; started on a volleyball court.” –Janet Mattingly talking about pickleball (Editor’s note: Close. One source says three dads invented it on a badminton court ; another source says two dads invented it on that same badminton court. Most sources agree that at least two dads invented the sport on an abandoned pickleball court off the coast of Washington.)

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

