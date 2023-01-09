Planning and Zoning Approves Conditional Use Recs

Gulfport’s Planning & Zoning Board recommended approval for two conditional-use applications involving property at its Jan. 4 meeting and will now go to city council for final consideration.

Lucas Pitzen, the owner of a duplex at 2825 54th St. S., is looking to create a mixed-use development by adding on to his existing building and creating five new artist studios, one of which he will occupy.

City staff reported that the plan is to add the studios in the front of the property since the current structure, which includes a garage, is only seven feet from the rear property line. They would be attached since no accessory structures are allowed in front of the main structure according to city code. This plan would fall under the mixed-use code of the Waterfront Redevelopment Overlay District with maximum four parking spaces allowed.

Staff requested that if the board recommended approval, it would be done with the requirement that the applicant submit building plans and building permit applications within one year of receiving the conditional use or it would expire along with the site plan.

Pitzen answered some questions from board members but no one else from the public spoke for or against his request during the public hearing. The board voted unanimously to recommend approval with those conditions.

A site at 1844 54th St. S. was the subject of the other conditional-use request, this time to allow a mixed-use so that an existing church could also operate a school.

The staff report indicated that there would be no change in the site plan since the building would be used as it is now, and that there would be no conflict with regard to parking because the church and school would be operating on different days. The building was built in 1952 and was previously home to Congregation Beth Shalom, and the city has historically allowed church parking in the green area along Tangerine Greenway, according to officials.

Ricky and Gail Plummer addressed the board and identified themselves as pastors of the nondenominational church, which is known as Progressive Life-Changing International Ministries. They said their plan was to open the school for students up to third grade.

When asked how many students there would be, Gail Plummer initially said that it would be up to the fire department to decide capacity, but then added that each of the four classrooms can hold 10 students.

“We are trying to keep it small so each child can get what they really need,” she said.

When asked about how the morning car line would be handled, she said the students would enter the building from the main entrance at the street just as church members do. “Right in front of the building, up the stairs, into the church,” as she put it.

The Plummers operated a school previously in another location and decided to do so again mainly for children with disabilities, who “may not be getting everything they need,” Gail Plummer said. “That’s why we’re keeping it small.”

There was no public comment regarding this request.

Staff requested that any recommendation for approval include stipulations that the applicant complete the appropriate business tax receipt and building permit applications process within one year of council approval. The board voted unanimously to recommend approval with those conditions.





