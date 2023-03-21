Plants and Crystals: Natural By Design Opens

Welcome Natural By Design (NBD) to the Gulfport neighborhood. This plant and crystal shop resides in a yellow building up 49th Street South.

Co-owners Nick Palmer and Ricardo Sanchez curated a collection of indoor exotic plants, ethically sourced crystals, home decor, and all things metaphysical.

Palmer explained the two of them started this business by attending markets in Bradenton. Palmer brings the crystals while Sanchez grows most of the plants in his nursery.

On March 25, Natural By Design hosts their official grand opening. The shop has Ray’s Vegan Soul Food catering and a DJ to play laid back music involving healing frequencies.

“We’ve done official ribbon cuttings before and it definitely has a different tone… it’s very formal,” Palmer told The Gabber. “We just want it to feel like home when they come here. We want to have more of a community vibe thing.”

The business shares the building with Athleticus, and owner Olya Schaefer offered the back parking space for visitors to park for the grand opening.

The grand opening starts at 4 p.m. Stop by for exciting door prizes and fun tarot readings in celebration of the new shop.

Natural By Design, 921 49th St. S., Gulfport. Weds.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-247-4804