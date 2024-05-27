Play in the St. Petersburg Summer Sports Leagues for Adults

The City of St. Petersburg shared excitement for the return of the St. Petersburg summer sports leagues. The program welcomes adults interested in friendly games of basketball, flag football, kickball, and softball.

St. Petersburg Summer Sports Leagues

Basketball

The basketball leagues are split differently.

Players can join the 40 years and older, men’s league on Tuesdays. Additionally, the 45 years and older, men’s league play on Wednesdays. The men’s league for players 18 years and older play on Thursdays.

The team registration fee is $350 for a six game season.

Flag Football

Flag football has a Monday men’s league as well as a Tuesday men’s league. As of this year, there is an additional league on Thursdays for the women’s league.

The team registration fee is $350 with a six game season and the top four teams playing in the tournament.

Kickball

Kickball has a Tuesday coed league and a Thursday coed league.

The team registration fee is $250. The fee contributes to a six game season, with the top four teams in the league going to the finals tournament.

Softball

The softball leagues are split into three. A men’s league and a coed league both play from Monday through Thursday.

Along with that, a new league for men 50 years and older will play on Mondays. The team registration fee is $350 with a six game season.

St. Petersburg Summer Sports Registrations

To register, visit stpeteparksrec.org. The games begin the week of June 24. Teams currently playing in the league can register during priority registration from May 27-June 4.

For priority registration, teams can go to the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation office, or register by mail. From June 5-18, teams can register for general registration. These slots are on a first come, first served basis. Because of that, not all teams will be able to register.

