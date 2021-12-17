Police Arrest Nurse for Alleged Sexual Battery

Police have arrested a nurse accused of sexual battery on a 69-year-old nursing home patient in Pinellas Park.

Police detained William Cease, 63, at his Clearwater residence Thursday, Dec. 16. Cease, a licensed practice nurse (LPN) at The Care Center of Pinellas Park, according to police.

On Dec. 13, Cease was allegedly “located by another employee in the bed of a 69-year-old patient/resident of the facility. At the time. William Cease was in a state of undress, inappropriately touching the victim, a vulnerable adult. Staff intervened and William Cease and the victim were separated,” according to Pinellas Park Police.

The nursing home is located on 49th Street North, south of U.S. 19.

Cease faces a charge of Sexual Battery of a Mentally Defective Person, according to police.