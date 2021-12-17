Police Arrest Nurse for Alleged Sexual Battery

by

Man with white/blonde hair and mustache in an orange top
Pinellas Park police have arrested William Cease on a sexual battery charge.
Photo via Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office / Pinellas Park Police.

Police have arrested a nurse accused of sexual battery on a 69-year-old nursing home patient in Pinellas Park.

Police detained William Cease, 63, at his Clearwater residence Thursday, Dec. 16.  Cease, a licensed practice nurse (LPN) at The Care Center of Pinellas Park, according to police.

On Dec. 13, Cease was allegedly “located by another employee in the bed of a 69-year-old patient/resident of the facility.  At the time. William Cease was in a state of undress, inappropriately touching the victim, a vulnerable adult. Staff intervened and William Cease and the victim were separated,” according to Pinellas Park Police.

The nursing home is located on 49th Street North, south of U.S. 19.

Cease faces a charge of Sexual Battery of a Mentally Defective Person, according to police.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!