Police Detain Possible Serial Killer in St. Pete

Police have detained a man who possibly linked to two recent fatal shootings in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the man, who has not yet been identified, is being held in Hillsborough County on other charges.

Cops on the Pinellas County side of Tampa Bay are talking to the man about the fatal shootings of 60-year-old Vernon Williams on April 10 and Corlenzo Williams, 24, on April 12.

Although potentially random shootings, a possible serial killer gunned down the two men, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. SPPD said it worked with the FBI and Tampa Police Department on locating and detaining the person of interest.

A shooter killed Vernon Williams Sunday, April 17 along the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South. Corlenzo Williams died Tuesday after being shot in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South near Interstate 275.

Additional details regarding the shootings and the person of interest have not yet been released. The two victims were not related.