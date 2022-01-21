Police Hunt for South St. Pete Hit-and-Run Driver

St. Petersburg police want to find a driver of an SUV that allegedly left the scene of a hit-and-run accident Jan. 13.

Police say the car fled the accident scene at 15th Avenue and 22nd Avenue South on Jan. 13. The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say the SUV, possibly a newer model white Jeep Compass, struck a 38-year-old man as he was crossing in a marked crosswalk.

The man suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to police.

A surveillance video and photo released by the St. Petersburg Police Department shows the SUV leaving the areas of the accident.