St. Petersburg police have identified a body found near Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard Monday.

Police used a “distinguishing tattoo” to help identify Jamie Leon Hodby, 43, of Tampa, as the body found in a retention pond near the freeway.

Hodby had previously been reported missing by a family members, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Discovery of the body resulted in a closure of the an I-275 on ramps for several hours.

The cause of the Tampa man’s death is still under investigation.