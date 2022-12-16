Police ID Man’s Body Found Near Gandy, Interstate 275

by

St. Peterburg Police crest
Police have identified a body found near Interstate 275.
St. Petersburg Police Department

St. Petersburg police have identified a body found near Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard Monday.

Police used a “distinguishing tattoo” to help identify Jamie Leon Hodby, 43, of Tampa, as the body found in a retention pond near the freeway.

Hodby had previously been reported missing by a family members, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Discovery of the body resulted in a closure of the an I-275 on ramps for several hours.

The cause of the Tampa man’s death is still under investigation.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper