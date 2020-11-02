Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on 49th Street 

Eyewitnesses reported on Sunday evening, November 1, that three men in a vehicle approached a crowd gathered in front of the Quick Stop convenience store at 1440 49th St. S. in St. Petersburg.

According to witnesses, the three men appeared to be armed with handguns and allegedly shot indiscriminately into the group, shooting out the store’s glass door and wounding two people in the crowd.

First responders transported two men to the nearest hospital. One of them, Dameion Cookinson, two days shy of his 35th birthday, was fatally wounded. According to witness reports, the other man was shot five times; he is currently listed in stable condition.

St. Petersburg detectives are working on the case, but have not released any new information.

The St. Petersburg Police Department asks witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact SPPD on their non-emergency line, 727-893-7780. People may also send anonymous tips by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP-411.