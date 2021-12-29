Medical Examiner Investigates Inmate Death

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pinellas County Jail inmate who died Dec. 26.

Gerald Moore, 58 of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, Dec. 26, after being taken off life support, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Moore was transported to a local hospital Dec. 12 for medical reasons, according to police.

He was arrested by St. Petersburg police Oct. 2 for a probation violation stemming from a 2020 incident involving criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and police are investigating the cause of death. Moore was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m. Sunday.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives have found no evidence that Moore had been in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated,” according to a statement from

Moore lived near 26th Avenue and 19th Street South in south St. Petersburg, according to court and police records.